SAPD: Man shot girlfriend days after he committed murder

SAN ANTONIO - Days before Claborn Jones was arrested on suspicion of shooting his girlfriend during a dispute, police said he carried out a murder at an East Side apartment.

An arrest affidavit for Jones, 46, reveals new details about the murder of Anthony Earl Crawford, 48, who was fatally shot Feb. 2.

At the apartment in the 3100 block of East Commerce Street, two witnesses told police they were drinking with Crawford and a woman when there was a knock at the door.

When Crawford opened it, a man opened fire and shot him multiple times. Before the gunman took off, he pointed the gun at the three witnesses and told them to not say anything, according to the affidavit.

Around 10:40 a.m., first responders arrived at the apartment, where they pronounced Crawford dead.

One of the witnesses later told detectives she recognized the gunman as someone she has known for years and referred to him as "Mike," according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 11, police said a Crime Stoppers tipster said a man named "Mike" had just been arrested for shooting his girlfriend and was the suspect who fatally shot Crawford.

Around 10:45 p.m. Feb. 8, police said, officers went to the 300 block of Vargas Alley, where a woman told them she had just been shot by her boyfriend, Jones, at a home around the corner.

Officers found Jones at the home in the 100 block of Vhoories Street and took him into custody. The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where she is now in stable condition, police said.

The woman who recognized the gunman as "Mike" was able to identify Jones as the murder suspect through a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Shelling cases from both incidents were submitted to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, and later connected Jones from the murder to the shooting on Vargas Alley, according to the affidavit.

A detective said when they tried to interview Jones in jail, he refused to speak with them.

According to online records, Jones has an extensive criminal history that dates back more than two decades.

Jones has previous arrests on suspicion of assault, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to online records.

Jones is now facing felony charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat, related to both shootings.

His total bond amount for the three charges is still pending, according to jail officials.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.