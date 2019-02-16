SAPD: Man shot in abdomen during argument; gunman at large

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to University Hopsital in critical condition Saturday morning after he was shot in the abdomen during an argument, police said.

Authorities were called to the 100 block of McMullen Street around 10 a.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police said witnesses told them that the gunman and the victim were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him once. Witnesses told police that the triggerman got away in a red Dodge Charger with a black racing stripe.

While authorities could not say whether the victim and the suspect knew each other, they did say they believe the suspect is a 27-year-old man.

"That's part of what the homicide unit is here to do - actually look into the incident and to see what was the motive: What happened?" San Antonio police spokesman Carlos Ortiz said when asked whether the two knew each other. "All we know is that at 9:46 in the morning, there was some kind of unknown altercation, which ultimately led to the suspect shooting the victim in the abdomen area."

Police deployed their helicopter to try and locate the shooter and his car but were unsuccessful in their search.

Those with any information about the shooting or the shooter are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7372.

