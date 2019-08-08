SAPD: Man shot in foot outside West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the foot overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. outside a home in the 2400 block of Monterey Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and West Commerce Street on the city's West Side.

According to police, the victim said a dark-colored sedan drove by and someone inside fired at him and another person, hitting him once in the foot.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. He's expected to recover.

Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting or give a description of the shooter.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.