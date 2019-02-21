SAPD: Man shot, killed after confrontation with 3 men on city's West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed following a confrontation with three men on the city's West Side on Thursday, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the trio walked up to the victim around 4:17 p.m. near the intersection of Monclova Alley and North San Jacinto Street and engaged in some sort of argument.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the man, according to police.

Police said the man, who is believed to have been in his 50s, was rushed in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died.

The three men were later found and arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, with one of them believed to be the gunman, according to police.

Police said investigators are still searching for the gun used in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.