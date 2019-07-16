SAPD: Man shot, nearly robbed of car after giving ride to people

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot Tuesday morning after he refused to give up the keys to his car to people to whom he had given a ride, police said.

Police said the man gave three people a ride to an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Wall Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the apartments, two of the passengers, both men, demanded the driver's car keys, but the victim refused, police said. That's when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the man in the foot, according to authorities.

The victim called for help, and when police arrived, the two would-be robbers were found and apprehended in a wooded area behind the apartment complex, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital.

