SAPD: Man showed up at woman's house uninvited, sent 'tormenting' emails

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a 39-year-old man accused of showing up to his ex-girlfriend's house uninvited and sending her emails she described as "harassing, annoying and tormenting."

Craig Allen Schott is charged with harassment, a Class B misdemeanor. Schott was taken into custody on Thursday by the San Antonio Police Department's North SAFFE team and a Crisis Response Team fficer.

According to arrest documents, Schott's ex called police on Jan. 22 to report that he kept sending her unwanted emails despite repeated requests to stop contacting her.

The woman asked an SAPD officer to contact Schott and ask him to stop contacting her. Schott told police he would leave her alone, but allegedly sent the woman an email after giving the officer his word.

The woman called police again and an officer contacted Schott, who allegedly admitted to sending the email. Schott, according to the arrest document, told police he didn't think he was harassing the victim.

The woman told police she fears for her safety because in addition to the emails, Schott has also come to her home uninvited.

