SAPD: Man sleeping inside home struck by bullet

SAN ANTONIO - A man sleeping in his home was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired at his house overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue, just northwest of downtown.

According to police, the man was sleeping in a front room of the house when the gunshots were fired.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was treated at the scene by EMS crews.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting or identify a possible suspect.

