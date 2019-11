SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. at the Broadway Place Apartments in the 9100 block of Broadway.

According to police, the suspect stabbed the man and ran off.

Police said they are currently looking for the attacker. His name and age were not disclosed.

