SAPD: Man stabs girlfriend's nephew over game disagreement

SAN ANTONIO - A 32-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he stabbed his girlfriend's nephew because of a disagreement they had several months ago over a game.

Reymundo Capetillo, who was wanted for an unrelated incident, was booked into the Bexar County Jail Monday night and is now facing a felony charge.

On Feb. 3, officers with the San Antonio Police Department went to the Union Pines Apartments in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road after receiving a report of a cutting.

At the location, the victim's mother told police Capetillo walked up to her son and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

After hitting and kicking the 29-year-old man while he was on the ground, Capetillo pulled out a knife and stabbed him at least once in the abdomen, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man's mother said Capetillo then hit her on the back of the head after she fell on top of her son to protect him from Capetillo, the affidavit said.

Police said officers found the victim covered in blood and to be "very intoxicated." He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Four days later, the man told police he had "blacked out" after Capetillo walked up to him and punched him, according to the affidavit.

The man was able to identify Capetillo as his aunt's boyfriend and the person who stabbed him, the affidavit said.

He believes Capetillo was still "angry with him for a disagreement they had about eight months ago over a game," according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Capetillo was wanted after he failed to appear in court for an unrelated incident of assault causing bodily injury.

Capetillo has previous arrests on suspicion of criminal mischief and theft, according to online records.

He is now facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony. His bail has been remanded, according to online records.

