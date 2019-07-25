SAPD: Man steals newspaper delivery truck, backs into police cruiser

SAN ANTONIO - One person has been detained following a vehicle theft and crash with a police cruiser early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers received a call around 4:45 a.m. after a man had his vehicle stolen while he was delivering newspapers to a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 7800 block of Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, the victim left his vehicle running and went inside when a young man got inside the truck and drove off.

Police said they were able to locate the culprit within minutes and found him inside the vehicle in a parking lot of the Budget Suites of America hotel.

Officers cornered the man and gave him commands at gunpoint but he did not comply, police said. The man instead backed his vehicle into the patrol unit and knocked a corner of the hotel just before hitting several parked cars and driving off.

Police said the man made it across Fredricksburg Road but crashed the vehicle not far from the scene. He then tried to flee on foot, but officers were able to track the man down and take him into police custody.

Investigators said they are now reviewing surveillance and dashcam video before charging him. They say they found both a gun and a coat inside the stolen truck.

Police said the suspect will face a long list of charges. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

