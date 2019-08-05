SAPD: Man steals pickup truck, crashes into portable building

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is in police custody after he allegedly stole a pickup truck and then led officers on a vehicle chase late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident began just after 10:30 p.m. near Fredericksburg Road and West Cypress Street, just north of downtown.

According to police, the man stole the pickup truck from a paint company and drove off, crashing through a fence and making several pedestrians jump out of the way.

The man then drove onto a sidewalk and pulled into a parking lot just before crashing into the side of a portable building, police said.

Police have not identified the name or age of the man taken into custody. No one was hurt.

