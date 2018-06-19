SAPD: Man stole TVs, drone while SA family was fumigating home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 43-year-old man who is accused of stealing televisions and a drone from a home that was being fumigated due to an infestation of fleas.

The man, identified as Robert Hinson, is being charged with a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, a local family told police it left its residence’s alarm system disabled and doors unlocked due to the home being fumigated by pest control.

When the husband came home, he discovered televisions and a microdrone had been stolen from the home, the affidavit states.

Police said the man reviewed security footage which shows Hinson entering the home twice within five hours on Monday.

The affidavit states that Hinson’s “facial features are clearly shown in the video” and he is seen carrying the televisions out of the home.

Police said the man’s wife saw Hinson walking several blocks from their home; SAPD was notified and Hinson was arrest.

Hinson is being charged with burglary habitation by force, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.