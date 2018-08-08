SAPD: Man stole woman's purse containing Social Security card, jewelry at McDonald's

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a man who they said stole a woman’s purse that was sitting on the counter of a McDonald’s on the city’s West Side and contained highly personal items.

The San Antonio Police Department’s Central substation shared an image on its Facebook page Monday of the man accused of theft.

Police said the theft occurred just before noon on July 27 at a McDonald’s located in the 800 block of South Zarzamora Street, which is near Lanier High School.

The victim told police she forgot her purse on the restaurant’s counter after walking away from it because she was upset that an employee had gotten her meal order wrong.

When she realized that she forgot her purse, she went back but found it was no longer on the counter. After she reported her purse stolen, a McDonald’s manager spotted a man on surveillance swiping it from the counter.

The victim told police that she had money, her driver’s license and Social Security card, debit cards, a gold bracelet and two white gold rings inside her purse.

Police described the man as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 30-40, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was also seen on surveillance wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans pants and a black backpack.

SAPD Central said the man faces a charge of theft $750-$2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Property Crimes at 210-207-7990.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.