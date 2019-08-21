SAPD: Man struck in hand, chest by bullet outside West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are working to determine how and why a man was shot on the city's West Side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. outside a home in the 1000 block of Hortencia after a bullet pierced one man's hand and then entered his chest.

Police said they don't have much to go on as they are not sure as to how he was shot or even where the shooting occurred. Authorities say they are now talking to people inside the home, but even that is difficult since everyone inside is presently intoxicated.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man's name was not released.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

