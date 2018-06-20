SAPD: Man struck woman with gun after refusal to dance for friend at strip club

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old man was arrested after police said he struck a woman in the face with a gun after she refused to dance for his friend at a San Antonio strip club.

The man, identified as Jacob Adrian Pena, was taken into custody Tuesday on second- and third-degree felonies.

The woman, who told police she’s in a dating relationship with Pena, said he became angry with her because “she would not dance for his friend when they were out” at a local strip club.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman said when they got to Pena’s residence, she attempted to leave but Pena chased her down the block and brought her back to his home.

The woman told police that’s when Pena struck her in the face and shoulder with a gun that looked like a rifle and had a drum magazine, causing injury.

According to the affidavit, the woman said Pena threatened that “he would kill her if she called the cops.”

The affidavit states that the woman was finally able to get away from Pena’s home and later call police.

Pena is now being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint, which are second- and third-degree felonies. His bond has been set at $65,000.

