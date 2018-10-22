SAPD: Man on drugs tased after stealing beer can, chucking it at patrol car

SAN ANTONIO - A man was tased Monday after police said he stole a beer can from a convenience store, then chucked it at a patrol car and ran as police confronted him.

Authorities believe the man was high on drugs when the confrontation occurred. According to police, the man stole the beer can from a convenience store near Isom Road and Highway 281 when the San Antonio Police Department's helicopter crew happened to be flying over the scene and spotted the man walking down the street.

Police said their EAGLE team alerted officers on the ground, who then approached the man, but the man threw the beer can at a patrol car and ran from officers.

Authorities caught up to the man and tried to arrest him when they said the man put up a fight, forcing the officer to deploy his Taser.

The man could be seen fighting officers as he was loaded into a police van.

Authorities said they found drugs on the man and believe he was high.

The officer who got into an altercation with the man was checked out for minor cuts and scrapes sustained in the clash.

Police on scene said the man is facing charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance and assault on a police officer.

