SAPD: Man, teen girl arrested after trying to force 2 people into prostitution

SAN ANTONIO - A 28-year-old man and a teen girl were arrested Friday after San Antonio police say they tried to force two people into prostitution.

Kenneth Noel, and Ciria Chavez, 17, are facing an aggravated promotion of prostitution charge, a second-degree felony.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Noel and Chavez were driving to San Antonio from Austin with the two victims. When the two victims realized where they were heading, one of them became nervous and secretly began to talk to a family member on her cellphone, which includes sending them her location, police said.

After arriving in San Antonio, Noel and Chavez told the victims if they wanted to go back to Austin, they would have to pay an "exit fee" and raise the money through prostitution, according to SAPD.

Police said officers were able to find the victims at a local hotel, where they also took Noel and Chavez into custody.

According to online records, bail has been set for Noel at $75,000 and Chavez's at $25,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.