SAPD: Man threatened to kill ex, their daughter after kidnapping them

SAN ANTONIO - A 23-year-old man is accused of kidnapping his ex and their daughter, beating the woman and threatening to kill them both.

The man, identified as Theron Wilson, is facing several felony charges and is being held on a $77,000 bond.

San Antonio police responded Oct. 10 to a Far West Side gas station in the 10100 block of Culebra Road for a report of a disturbance.

A man at the gas station told police a woman in a black Mitsubishi Galant had asked him to "please call the police." During his call to 911, however, Wilson ran back to the car from the store and sped off, according to the affidavit.

The woman later told police she had picked up Wilson so he could babysit their daughter and after she stopped at a store to buy food, she came back to find Wilson sitting in the driver's seat.

She said Wilson had looked through her cellphone and became upset, telling her that he was going to "smash up the car" and kill her and the girl, the affidavit said. She said she first tried to escape while they were at a red light but that Wilson began punching her on her face and neck.

According to the affidavit, Wilson stopped at the gas station to fuel up and took off into the Hidden Meadow community. The woman was able to get away with their daughter when Wilson pulled up at the intersection of Les Harrison Drive and Timber Path.

Wilson now faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, assault causing bodily injury, assault on family - second offense, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to online records, Wilson was sentenced in 2013 to 30 days in jail for assault causing bodily injury. He was then arrested in 2017 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury - marriage and given 18 months of probation.

