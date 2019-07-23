SAPD: Man threatens Family Dollar cashier with handgun, steals cash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the man responsible for a robbery of a Southwest Side Family Dollar store.

According to police, the man entered the store July 21 around 9:30 a.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2600 block of West Southcross Boulevard and walked up to the cashier brandishing a handgun.

Police said man demanded cash from the register and then fled on foot with the stolen money.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

