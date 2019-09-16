SAPD: Man threatens to kill cashier, steals cigarettes from Trainer Mart

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a convenience store on Sept. 1.

The robbery occurred at a Trainer Mart in the 14462 block of Interstate 10.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked up to the counter and asked for cigarettes. When the cashier placed the cigarettes on the counter, the man threatened to kill him and fled with the cigarettes, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

