SAPD: Man threatens to kill upstairs neighbors, their families for making too much noise

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man threatened to kill his upstairs neighbors and their families after he confronted them for making too much noise, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carlos Fuentes, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday and is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were called June 19 to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Somerset Road for a report of a disturbance with a gun.

A man and a woman told police that they were leaving their apartment when Fuentes confronted them and complained about the noise they were making the night before, according to an arrest affidavit.

An argument between them led to Fuentes pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the man, the affidavit said.

Fuentes threatened to kill the man, the woman and their families if they called police on him. He fled before officers arrived at the location, according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Fuentes was wanted on the same charge in an unrelated incident which happened Oct. 1.

Fuentes has previous arrests for assault, stalking, unlawful carrying a weapon and other serious offenses, according to online records.

Fuentes is still in custody and his bail has been set at $182,400.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.