SAPD: Man treated by EMS crews after being shot on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was treated by emergency crews after being shot late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 5500 block of Little Creek Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, the man was near a homeless camp when he was struck.

Police said the victim was not sure who shot him and refused to go to the hospital. He's expected to recover.

Authorities did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.