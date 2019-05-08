SAPD: Man wanted after carjacking, running over victim

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of jumping into a vehicle and running over the victim in the process of driving off with it.

Around 6:30 p.m. on April 1, police said the man carjacked the victim in the 570 block of N. WW White Road.

The victim tried to hold onto their vehicle but fell and was run over by the carjacker, police said.

Police said it is hoping the public can help detectives in sharing the man's whereabouts and identifying him through two photos.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.