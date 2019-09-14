SAPD: Man with 'violent tendencies' threatened woman up to 60 times at home, workplace

SAN ANTONIO - A man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Saturday by San Antonio police after a woman accused him of threatening her several times over the summer.

Bobby Joe Martinez, 38, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and stalking, Bexar County Jail records show. His bail was set at $110,000.

The woman told police that Martinez, her co-worker's husband, has shown up to her home at least 20 times since July 9 and up to 40 times at her workplace. Each time, Martinez would yell at the woman or threaten her, according to the affidavit.

Martinez has a lengthy criminal record that "shows violent tendencies," detectives wrote in his affidavit. His record includes convictions for family violence, resisting arrest and drug possession.

He remained in jail Saturday.

