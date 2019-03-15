SAPD: Masked gunmen wanted for robbery at East Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two suspects who they say ran off with stolen money after committing an armed robbery at an East Side convenience store.

Police said the two masked suspects entered the Clark Grocery store in the 800 block of Clark Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday armed with guns.

The gunmen pointed the guns at a store clerk and demanded money from the register, police said.

They took off with the stolen money before officers arrived, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.