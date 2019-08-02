SAPD: Men chase taxi cab after they say driver tried to lure girls

SAN ANTONIO - Two men are in police custody after they chased a taxi cab with their SUV and rammed into its bumper, causing it to crash into the garage door of a fire station late Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near North Zarzamora and Culebra Road.

According to police, the two men had become upset when they learned that a cab driver allegedly pulled up alongside their front yard and attempted to lure two young girls into his cab.

Police said the two men got into their SUV and went searching for the cab.

Authorities said the men started chasing the first cab they saw and began ramming the back bumper, smacking it into another vehicle on Culebra Road.

The cab eventually turned into a nearby fire station and the SUV smashed the cab, causing it to crash into the garage door, police said.

An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy who happened to be in the area assisted police in taking the two men into custody.

Authorities said a gun was found at the scene and that shots at some point are believed to have been fired. The men, however, claimed not to have fired the gun, police said.

The two unidentified men were taken into custody without incident. It is unclear as to what charges may be filed. Police have yet to confirm if the driver assaulted is, in fact, the same one who allegedly attempted to lure the young girls.

There were no reports of injuries.

