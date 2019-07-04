SAPD: Men narrowly avoid truck crashing into their stalled vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - A local driver could be facing intoxication assault charges after police say he crashed his pickup truck into the back of a stalled vehicle overnight, forcing two men nearby to jump out of the way.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on I-35 near Mayfield Boulevard on the city's Southwest Side.

According to police, the two men in their 30s were on the side of the road with their broken-down vehicle when a pickup truck crashed directly into it. The two men had to jump out of the way just to avoid being hit by the vehicle, police said.

One of the men suffered a broken arm, possibly from the dive. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injury. The other man was checked out by emergency crews at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck will be assessed for a DWI and could face intoxication assault charges, police said. Their name and age were not released.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

