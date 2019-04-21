SAPD: Mom didn't take injured toddler to doctor because 'she was feeling lazy'

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old mother is facing a charge of causing injury to a child after she told authorities she didn't seek medical attention for her injured son because "she was feeling lazy," police said.

Child Protective Services on Wednesday conducted a welfare check on Patsy Ramirez's 2-year-old son, according to an arrest affidavit. While there, officials noticed the child had injuries throughout his body, the affidavit states.

Police were called to the scene and officers wrote in the affidavit that they also noticed the boy had scratches and bruising throughout his body. The affidavit notes officers saw bruises on the child's right hip, forehead, palm and outer bicep, and scratches on his lower spine and lower hip region.

According to the affidavit, police interviewed Ramirez, who told officers that she hit her child with a leather belt, which caused bruising, and that she hit the 2-year-old on the back of the head for urinating on the floor. She also told officers that the child fell to the ground and hit his forehead on ceramic tile, court documents state.

She didn't seek medical attention for the injuries throughout her child's body because she was "feeling lazy and had no motivation" to take her son to a doctor, the affidavit states.

Police arrested Ramirez due to the severity of the toddler's injuries and for failing to get the child medical attention, the affidavit states.

Court records show she was released Saturday on $10,000 bail.

