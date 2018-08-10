SAPD: 2 women arrested after meth, pot, handguns found in vehicle with baby

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Park Police arrested two women at a well-known West Side city park after officers said they discovered drugs and handguns inside their vehicle, where an infant was also found in the backseat.

Police said they also arrested a man who was approaching the two women while they were sitting at a picnic table and was later found to be in possession of marijuana.

The San Antonio Police Department identified the individuals as Roxanne Carreon, 27, Rosemary Carreon, 47, and Angel Gabriel Casarez-Rodriguez, 19.

According to park police, the two women are believed to be mother and daughter.

Couresy: Bexar County Jail (2015)

Couresy: Bexar County Jail (previous arrest in 2018)

Police said the trio was arrested Thursday just before 1 p.m. at Cuellar Park, which is located in the 5000 block of San Fernando Street near Edgewood High School.

According to preliminary information, officers were patrolling the park when they spotted Roxanne and Rosemary Carreon acting suspiciously while sitting at the picnic table.

Officers then saw the pair quickly gather their items, get inside a nearby vehicle and start it up, SAPD said. When officers arrived at their vehicle, police said they found an infant in the backseat.

After taking Casarez-Rodriguez into custody and identifying Roxanne and Rosemary Carreon, officers discovered the mother and daughter had active warrants, SAPD said.

Couresy: Bexar County Jail (previous arrest in 2018)

SAPD said additional officers, as well as a K-9 unit, were called to search the vehicle, and methamphetamine, marijuana and two handguns were discovered inside.

Roxanne Carreon is now facing multiples charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, a third-degree felony; felon possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and endangering a child, a state felony. She was also charged with parole violation.

Rosemary Carreon was served with a Class B warrant of driving while license invalid.

Casarez-Rodriguez is charged with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

The infant was released to a relative, SAPD said.

According to court records, Roxanne Carreon was convicted in 2015 to four years in prison for a robbery charge. She was later released from prison in June 2017.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.