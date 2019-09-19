SAPD: Narcotics found inside stolen car after vehicle chase on SW Side

Rob Kim/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to sort out a chaotic scene that involves a stolen vehicle, narcotics and a short vehicle chase on the city's Southwest Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the 7700 block of Somerset Road, not far from Navajo Street, after receiving word about undocumented immigrants and a possible dead body.

Police said when they arrived, they found several people at the location but no one appeared hurt. All the people present were able to present valid IDs, police said.

Authorities say as officers were sorting through things a Honda Civic drove through a chain-link fence and sped off, leading police on a short chase.

A police helicopter spotted the car parking at a home on Navajo Street not far from Kindred Elementary and South San Antonio High School where police say four people got out and went inside.

Police said they eventually detained all four people after running the plates of the car and it was listed as stolen. Officers also found narcotics inside the vehicle, police said.

Police, however, have yet to determine who the driver of the stolen car was, so the four people for now, were let go. The four individuals are presently listed as suspects as they run the car for fingerprints, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

