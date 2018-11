SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman.

The woman was found in the downtown area in August and is in the care of a local facility.

SAPD officials said the woman isn't involved in a criminal case.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

