SAPD: New charge for man who stalked, used GPS tracker, posted nude photos of woman

SAN ANTONIO - An affidavit revealed new allegations in a stalking case that resulted in a woman losing custody of her child.

Richard Gabriel Garcia, 40, who is already charged with stalking is now charged with unlawful installation of a tracking device.

The affidavit details the progression of "harassing behavior" Garcia allegedly subject a woman to.

According to court documents, Garcia initially made anonymous posts directed toward the victim's friends and family, calling the woman derogatory names. The harassing behavior, according to authorities, escalated to anonymous text messages to the woman and posts alleging the woman stole narcotics from the hospital where she worked.

Then, the woman's personal accounts were hacked and photos of her -- both nude and clothed -- were posted to "commercial websites," according to the affidavit.

The woman lost custodial rights to her daughter after the woman's nude photos were shown to a judge, court documents allege.

The woman told investigators she found a GPS tracker on her car in 2015 and that Garcia admitted to putting it on her car, but was apologetic about it. She said she did not file charges in that incident.

She called authorities on March 9 to report that someone had broken into her garage, disconnected her garage door opener and rummaged through her vehicle.

The affidavit states the woman later received a text message from an unknown number with a picture attached saying, “Staying quiet? That’s not polite u (sic) know. Darling, I though (sic) you had gone silent. Such a shame. (Victim’s ex-husband) and (victim’s ex-husband’s new wife) did so love learning about your little predicament. I’ll enjoy watching.”

After reporting the break-in, the woman left her home and took shelter with a friend.

The affidavit states that a day later, the woman called police after discovering her vehicle’s tire had been slashed despite the car being parked inside her friend’s garage.

According to the affidavit, the woman and the friend spotted a suspicious vehicle approaching the friend’s residence while waiting outside for SAPD officers.

The driver of the vehicle began to record or photograph the friend’s apartment and when the woman recognized Garcia as the driver and called out his name, he sped off, nearly hitting the friend, according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, police called for an evidence technician, who discovered a GPS tracking device attached by a magnet to the underside of a fender inside the engine compartment.

Investigators discovered that Garcia worked in the field of technology and had accessed sites that related to number spoofing software, text messaging software and "so-called detective sites" that allow access to personal information about someone.

Authorities also uncovered evidence Garcia had shopped for and researched the GPS units found on the woman's vehicle.

Garcia is charged with stalking, which is a third-degree felony, as well as misdemeanor unlawful installation of a tracking device and attempted illegal divulgence of public communications.

