SAPD officer passes away weeks after stomach cancer diagnosis

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is mourning veteran Officer Steve Abbott, who passed away on Thursday, weeks after discovering he had stomach cancer.

On Friday, the Police Department honored Abbott on social media, posting, “We celebrate his life and legacy today and always.”

“Officer Abbott served his community for over 14 years on the department as well as serving the San Antonio soccer community by coaching and mentoring so many,” SAPD said in a post on its Facebook page.

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of SAPD Officer Steve Abbott. The Abbott family wishes to express their gratitude for all your thoughts, prayers, & support. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/W2nfU0eNjt — SA Police Dept (@SATXPolice) January 5, 2018

“He was definitely a good representative of our department with his prior military (experience), SAPD’s Blue Line Choir and as a soccer coach,” Tina Baron, Abbott’s supervisor at the department’s training academy, said. “Always a servant’s heart.”

Abbott, a Marine Corps veteran, was not only devoted to wearing the San Antonio Police Department badge but also to coaching his young rising soccer stars.

“Steve suffered very briefly with stomach cancer but remained upbeat and positive throughout his battle,” Bryan Brown, president of the Lonestar Soccer Club, said on the organization’s Facebook page. “He was an inspiration to many and we are very proud to have been associated with Steve as part of our team.”

According to the Abbott family’s GoFundMe page, Abbott was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 19 with stomach pains and shortness of breath.

That was when he learned he had a large tumor in his stomach but, according to Abbott’s niece, Amanda Valdez, that didn’t keep him from his day-to-day tasks.

“Naturally, this would tear a person down but, as many of you know, my uncle is a very positive person and has been smiling through it all,” Valdez, who created the GoFundMe page, said on Dec. 29.

SAPD Detective Robert Dart said he remembers Abbott as being a “super friendly guy” whom he never once saw angry or down.

“He was a quiet and easygoing guy who was quick with a hello and a smile. We will definitely miss him,” Dart said. “I know the faculty and staff at the training academy are also going to miss him dearly.”

"Officer Abbott was one of the best instructors we had at the academy and was the epitome of dedication to serve others," SAPD Officer Marcus Trujillo said. "I never saw him without a smile, positive attitude and always had encouraging words if you were down."

Dart and Trujillo also serve as KSAT-12's morning traffic reporters.

The Police Department is asking for the community to keep the Abbott family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“An ordinary person facing extraordinary circumstances and acting with courage, honor and self-sacrifice,” SAPD said.

Abbott leaves behind his wife Sandra and their two children, Josh and Jasmine.

The Police Department shared the GoFundMe page for the Abbott family.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.