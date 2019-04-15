SAPD: Officer pinned against wall after driver hits patrol car, causing chain reaction

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said an officer was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in unknown condition Monday after a driver hit his patrol car when he had another car pulled over, pinning him against a concrete wall.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on a Fiat on Loop 410 near Starcrest Drive around 9:30 a.m. when another driver hit the officer's patrol car, causing the patrol car to strike the Fiat. The pinned officer was able to free himself after some time, police said.

At least four cars were involved in the collision. Police said they will review transguide footage to determine what happened.

This is a developing story.

