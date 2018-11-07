SAPD officer taken to hospital following major crash with ambulance

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Officer Raul Tapia was taken to University Hospital for possible internal injuries on Tuesday following a major crash with an Acadian Ambulance.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:14 p.m. at the corner of Babcock Road and the NW Loop 410 access road when the 2017 Mercedes Acadian Ambulance collided with the 2018 Ford Police Interceptor.

Tapia said his traffic light was still yellow when he started to turn to go after a violator who was to his left and had just turned left.

The driver of the ambulance, Lydia Lopez, said she was southbound on Babcock and her traffic light had turned green as she approached the intersection.

Lopez said she started to slow down when she saw a vehicle turning left, but said that she couldn't stop.

The police cruiser and the ambulance were both towed.

Tapia's current condition is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.