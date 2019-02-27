SAPD: Officers wrestle with driver who wrecked after speeding away from police

SAN ANTONIO - Officers wrestled a man into custody early Wednesday morning after he threatened someone with a gun, sped away from officers as they tried to pull him over and wrecked.

Police said they tried to pull the man over near Loop 410 and Broadway Street around 5 a.m. after he threatened someone with a gun. Authorities followed the driver, but a sergeant called off the pursuit when the driver reached speeds of approximately 100 mph, police said.

The driver wrecked the car near the eastbound Loop 410 off ramp at Exchange Parkway a short time later, according to authorities.

The man ran from the scene and police said they caught up to him in the parking lot of the Rialto Movie Theater. According to authorities, officers chased the man to an alley off Vicar Street near the Loop 410 access road and Perrin Beitel Road.

Police said the man was fighting authorities, so one officer deployed a Taser, which they said had no effect on the man. Officers then wrestled the man into custody, police said.

Authorities said they found an assortment of drugs on the man. Police have not yet identified him.

