SAPD participates in program to promote railroad crossing, pedestrian safety

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police went on a train ride Wednesday with one goal in mind: Observing drivers' behavior at railroad crossings.

As part of the Union Pacific Cares program, which aims to promote railroad crossing and pedestrian safety, the officers rode the train between MacArthur View and O’Connor Road.

They were watching how drivers act at railroad crossings and if any pedestrians were crossing or walking on the tracks.

Officers were also dispatching units nearby if they saw drivers ignoring any signals or warnings near the tracks.

