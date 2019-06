SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed Sunday when he walked in front of an oncoming train, San Antonio police said.

Authorities were called to the 1300 block of West Poplar Street around 1 p.m. for a report of a train collision involving a pedestrian.

Police said they found a man in his 50s had been fatally struck by a train. The man has not yet been identified.

Police and the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating his death.

