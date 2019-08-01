Pizza delivery driver assaulted, has vehicle stolen

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people who physically assaulted a pizza delivery driver and then stole his vehicle.

The incident occurred July 13 as the victim was delivering pizza to the Luxury Inn and Suites. Police said the victim exited his vehicle and was distracted by one of the culprits while the other got into his car and drove off.

Authorities said the pizza delivery driver was physically assaulted during the incident.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

