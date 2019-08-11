SAPD: Police searching for driver who hit, killed motorcyclist, took off

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who they said hit and killed a motorcyclist Sunday night.

San Antonio Police Sgt. Gary Mucho said it's unclear whether the motorcyclist was hit while working on his bike on the side of U.S. Highway 281 South near Mission Grande, or whether he was hit while riding.

Nevertheless, Mucho said witnesses saw the driver of a pickup truck hit the motorcyclist and continue driving. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver is a 50-year-old man. His name has not yet been released.

Mucho said investigators are interviewing several witnesses.

