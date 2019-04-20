SAPD: Man claims girlfriend accidentally fatally shot self

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are questioning several people following a deadly shooting Saturday morning on the far west side.

Police said they responded to a call in the 11000 block of Culebra Road around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man called police saying his girlfriend accidentally shot herself.

When emergency personnel arrived, they rushing her to a hospital, but she died en route.

Police then took the boyfriend and several other witnesses in custody because there were "discrepancies" in their stories, according to authorities.

Police have not released the name of the woman or the others involved in the shooting.

