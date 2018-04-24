SAPD receives 'multiple calls' after bartender's sexual assault arrest

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said they have received "multiple calls," possibly from other alleged victims, after a Pearl-area bartender was charged with sexually assaulting two women to whom he served drinks.

Viva Tacoland bartender Dillonger Hackett, 30, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Monday after two customers accused him of putting something in their drinks, then sexually assaulting them at a nearby hotel where they were staying, according to an affidavit.

A spokeswoman for the department said it's not known if Hackett spiked the drinks, but evidence was sent to the DPS crime lab for confirmation. If lab results show Hackett drugged the women's drinks, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said Viva Tacoland could have its liquor license suspended and possibly be fined as well. SAPD said Hackett's charges would be upgraded to aggravated sexual assault if lab tests determine he drugged the women.

LEARN MORE ABOUT "DATE RAPE" DRUGS

According to an affidavit, the two women went to the restaurant at 103 Grayson St. on March 24 where they were approached by Hackett.

The women told investigators Hackett was very friendly and served them drinks. They said he also bought them a round of shots and possibly beers. At one point, one of the women left to go to the bathroom and returned to see Hackett standing by her and the other woman's table -- the women told police they didn't remember anything after that.

The women ended up in their hotel room at Hotel Emma, a short distance from Viva Tacoland, where they said they were sexually assaulted, according to an affidavit.

RESOURCES FOR SEX CRIMES SURVIVORS IN SAN ANTONIO

One of the women told investigators she had partial memories of Hackett showering in their hotel room and Hackett sexually assaulting her. The other woman said she could not remember what happened, but told investigators that she felt as if she had been sexually assaulted. Neither remembered how Hackett left the room because they had passed out, according to an affidavit.

The next morning, the women discussed what they saw and what they remembered and decided to go to a hospital in the Medical Center, where they made a police report.

The women told police Hackett messaged them on Instagram to retrieve a watch he said he left in the hotel room.

Viva Tacoland did not have surveillance footage from that night, but a manager told investigators Hackett was working the night of the alleged attack, the affidavit states.

Hotel Emma provided investigators with surveillance footage showing Hackett entering the hotel with the two women and then leaving later in the evening, according to the affidavit.

Court documents describe the women as appearing "slightly intoxicated," but able to walk with little assistance in surveillance video from Hotel Emma. Cameras also captured Hackett leaving the victims' room and zipping up his pants in the elevator.

Hackett has been arrested in the past for narcotics and alcohol-related offenses, according to SAPD.

Andrew Stockstill, a manager at Viva Tacoland, said he has been cooperative with authorities in their investigation.

"We just became aware of the charges and intend to fully work with authorities in any way they see fit as we are seeking more details at this time," Stockstill said via phone Monday. "This is something we absolutely do not condone and we are shocked to hear about it."

John Coleman, Viva Tacoland's general manager, told KSAT Hackett has been fired. Coleman said they plan on implementing new security measures in light of the allegations.

Coleman said Hackett, a military veteran, passed background checks and reference calls when he was hired. Hackett worked for Viva Tacoland for approximately three months.

Coleman said while the allegations are unfortunate, it's not something for which restaurant and bar is known.

Moving forward, Coleman said he will be adding security cameras to the facility and will make changes to the hiring process.

"This is a job. This is a business," Coleman said. "We take the necessary steps to make sure that we hire good people."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.