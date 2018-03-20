SAPD receives numerous calls amid serial bombings in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - The bombing incidents happening in Austin and Schertz are causing concern in the Alamo City.

The San Antonio Police Department's bomb squad responded to numerous calls for suspicious packages on Tuesday — not just in San Antonio but in surrounding Bexar County and Castle Hills.

Rudy Martinez said he woke up Tuesday morning and found a package that had been placed inside his chain-link fence. He said neither he nor his grandfather was expecting a package, and something about it just didn't look right.

"First, we got a little close to see the address," Martinez said. "And we noticed it wasn't even close to here, so we decided to go ahead and call police to make sure, to be safe."

Martinez's grandfather called police, and when the San Antonio Police Department's bomb squad responded to the home on Chihuahua Street, squad members checked the package and found that it wasn't a threat.

"It turned out to be medicine," Martinez said. "They completely messed up the address. It wasn't even near here."

Even though the package turned out to be pills sent to the wrong address, it caused some tense moments for neighbors who saw the quick response by the police department.

"I looked out the window and I saw a cop pull out a package from that house," said neighbor Cruz Garcia. "All this stuff I heard about the packages out of Austin and stuff, it's a little scary, especially since it's so close to our house."

"I'm glad no one got hurt," Martinez said. "I know it's happening a lot in Austin. I'm just glad it wasn't a bomb or anything."

