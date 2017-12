SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police recovered several stolen items Wednesday including a pickup truck and a dirt bike from a Northeast Side home.

The home is located in the 13000 block of Larkyorke Street, which is near O'Connor and Lookout roads.

Police said they also found a stolen trailer, lawn mower, go kart and more.

Officers would not confirm whether the person living inside the home was arrested.

