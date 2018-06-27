SAPD releases person of interest sketch in ‘violent' murder of SA woman

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a murder case that left a 46-year-old woman dead in a downtown parking lot.

Police said Tammy Fudge was found dead around 10 a.m. March 4 in the 100 block of West Travis Street, adding that there was a trail of blood leading to a bloody VIA bus stop.

SAPD Chief William McManus said Fudge appeared to have suffered some type of head trauma.

"It was a violent act," McManus said. "Don't know what type of act it was, whether it was a blunt force or a stab. But it was a violent act."

On Wednesday, SAPD officials shared a sketch of the person of interest and said "a person saw this individual with Tammy Fudge before the murder occurred."

McManus said Fudge was homeless and that several people who live in the area were familiar with her and had seen her living on the streets.

Anyone with information regarding the murder is asked to contact the Police Department’s Homicide unit at 210-207-7635. The case number is: SAPD18044980.

