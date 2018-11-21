SAPD releases silly "Bohemian Christmas" video with serious safety message

Some San Antonio police officers are getting a little silly to offer a serious safety message this holiday season.

Several officers, including members of the department's media services staff, created a lip sync video to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

In the video, the officers "arrest" a burglary suspect.

The final message on the screen reads, "Santa Claus is coming to town. Don't be naughty. Be nice because no ... we will not let you go!!!"

Watch the video here:

