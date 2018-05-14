SAPD releases video of armed robbery, searching for thief

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man who robbed a Circle K store with an unknown weapon.

The robbery occurred after 2 p.m. on May 5 at a Circle K at 5911 Gibbs Sprawl Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

PLEASE RT: Robbery detectives need your help identifying this suspect. On Saturday, May 5, 2018, after 2:00 p.m. the armed suspect robbed a business at 5911 Gibbs-Sprawl Road. If you have any information, call the Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300. pic.twitter.com/QjDWW5hnOb — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) May 14, 2018

In a video shared by the department’s Robbery Task Force Unit, the unidentified man is seen walking up to the store’s counter, pulling out a large, black weapon from behind and pointing it at the clerk.

The video shows the store clerk opening the cash register and then the man walking out as he stuffs the stolen money inside his jacket.

The man is seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with a dark tan shirt underneath, a black hat with wording on it and dark pants.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.