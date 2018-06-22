SAPD releases video of suspect who robbed East Side store at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department has released surveillance footage of a suspect who police said robbed an East Side store at gunpoint.

The department’s Robbery Task Force Unit said the armed robbery occurred April 30 around 10 p.m. at a business in the 1500 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

In the video, the suspect is seen pointing a gun behind the store’s counter and then directing it toward the back.

The suspect, who was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a bright orange stripe across the chest, is then seen pointing the gun toward the back of the store’s counter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

