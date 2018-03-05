SAPD releases video of suspects who robbed Corner Store at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department has released a video of the two suspects who robbed a Corner Store at gunpoint and ran off with stolen cash and lottery tickets.

The SAPD’s Robbery Task Force Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and woman seen in the surveillance video entering the convenience store located at 3820 San Pedro Ave. around 3:42 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Police said the store clerk told them the man and woman entered the store with one of them holding a gun.

In the video provided by SAPD, the man is seen pulling a gun from a bag while the woman runs into the store with him.

The male suspect was wearing a light blue hoodie, dark pants and a baseball cap.

The female suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a camouflage bandana concealing her face and a black beanie.

Police said the pair emptied the cash registers and took lottery tickets before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or text a tip to TIP411 with the keyword “SATIP” in the message.

