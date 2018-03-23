SAPD reminds march-goers to stay vigilant of any suspicious activity

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds will take to the streets Saturday for the annual Cesar Chavez March for Justice and the March for Our Lives, of which many are demanding action on gun reform.

The Cesar Chavez March will start at 10 a.m. and begin at the corner of South Brazos and Guadalupe streets. The March for Our Lives kicks off at noon from City Hall. San Antonio police will be out in full force at both events.

"You're going to have officers that you're probably not going to realize are officers. They'll be in plain clothes, watching things. We'll probably have an aerial view from our helicopter, monitoring things as well. You have patrol. You have our street crimes unit. You have bike patrol," said Officer Doug Greene, with the San Antonio Police Department.

Planning and securing these type of rallies is no easy task.

"We have our intelligence unit that’s monitoring any kind of chatter that may be going on in regards to these marches. The communication is ongoing, and I can say that SAPD has reached out to the organizers of both marches and they've been very cooperative with us," Greene said.

Greene said when possible, officials start discussing safety plans for the events in advance.

"Cesar Chavez is an annual event. We start probably for a year we’re planning for this. Communications and meetings kind of increase as we get closer to the march," Greene said.

SAPD is also asking anyone attending the marches to help officers keep everyone safe by staying vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity.

"Know your numbers. You can call our non-emergency number at (210)207-SAPD. If it's a dangerous situation, please call 911. Please know that there’s going to be many officers in the area, monitoring the whole area, but we can use the public’s help." Greene said.

